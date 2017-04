Украина показала виды российского Крыма в промовидео к "Евровидению"

After resounding victory of Jamala and her song “1944”, Ukraine is about to host the Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv. Our slogan – Celebrate Diversity – is very timely. Diversity is the main asset that makes societies stronger and our life meaningful. Diversity in Ukraine helps to get together to overcome great challenges with a smile, good joke and a song. Let’s share our songs in Kyiv this May. We are looking forward to see you all to share stories, have fun and recognize how much do we have in common. Celebrate Diversity!