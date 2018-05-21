Потоки лавы вулкана Килауэа достигли Тихого океана
Лава из извергающегося на Гавайях вулкана Килауэа достигла Тихого океана. При соприкосновении лавы с морской водой возникло токсичное облако. Власти острова настоятельно рекомендуют держаться как можно дальше от него.
Потоки лавы от вулкана Килауэа растеклись на 24 километра к западу эпицентра и достигли Тихого океана, сообщает "Интерфакс".
Попадание лавы в морскую соленую воду привело к образованию токсичного облака. Местные власти рекомендуют не приближаться к нему.
По данным агентства, один мужчина был госпитализирован из-за лавовых брызг, которые привели к ожогу.
Извержение вулкана Килауэа, одного из самых активных действующих на Земле, началось 3 мая. Оно сопровождалось землетрясением магнитудой 6,9. Всего потоки лавы уничтожили 40 строений, были эвакуированы более двух тысяч человек.
9 мая губернатор штата Дэвид Иге объявил район Пуна зоной стихийного бедствия, президент США Дональд Трамп удовлетворил запрос о выделении помощи.
#LeilaniEstatesEruption #KilaueaVolcano LATEST (May 20 at 4:45 PM): New aerial footage captures the extent of activity along the lower East Rift Zone where the two lava flows have crossed Highway 137 and are pouring magma into the ocean at Pohoʻiki near Mālama Flats, northeast of MacKenzie State Park and southwest of Isaac Hale Beach Park. USGS HVO scientists say sulfur dioxide emissions have tripled in the area where two lava flows have made contact with ocean water. According to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense alert that was just released: “Be aware of the laze hazard and stay away from any ocean plume. Laze is formed when hot lava hits the ocean sending hydrochloric acid and steam with fine glass particles into the air. The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the area. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area. Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning. Health risks are present both landside and on the water. Due to hazardous conditions from lava and fires, the following policies are in effect: Highway 137 is closed between Kamaʻili Road and Pohoʻiki Road. Kamaʻili Road is closed to all through traffic. The Department of Water Supply says an emergency water restriction is still in effect for customers between Kapoho and Pohoʻiki. The flow that has crossed Pohoʻiki Road cut off water supply to residents. Two water tankers are providing public drinking water access to residents and visitors in Vacationland and Kapoho Beach Lots. HELCO advises residents in the down rift of the flow to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the power lines are active and exercise extreme caution.” Stay tuned to @HawaiiNewsNow for the very latest developments #HInews #HawaiiNews #HNN #HawaiiNewsNow #WeAreYourSource (Video: Mick Kalber)
