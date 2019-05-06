ТВЦ
Официально: Меган Маркл родила сына

16:46
  • понедельник
  • 06 мая 2019

Имя первенца пока не сообщается

У принца Гарри и герцогини Сассекской Меган Маркл в понедельник, 6 мая, родился мальчик. Об этом сообщает их официальный аккаунт в Instagram. Вес ребенка - 3,3 килограмма. Информация о том, какое имя дали первенцу, пока держится в секрете.

Меган Маркл и принц Гарри
